March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Our book picks this month from the St. Joseph Public Library are all about women and their stories. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure” by Patty Sullivan. Patty Sullivan was a lifelong friend of Betty White and this is a close look inside their friendship and history together. Readers get a glimpse at the real Betty White, who was a truly remarkable woman, through this lovely tribute written by her friend.
“Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy and the Sister She Betrayed” by Jim Popkin. By day, Ana Montes was one of the top Cuba experts at the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency and by night, she was on the clock for Fidel Castro. Her sister Lucy was an FBI agent who looked for Cuban spies. In “Code Name Blue Wren,” investigative journalist Jim Popkin tells the story of the two sisters who chose very different paths.
“Elizabeth Taylor: the Grit and Glamour of an Icon” by Kate Anderson Brower. Biographer Kate Anderson Brower used Elizabeth Taylor’s unpublished letters, diary entries and off-the-record interview transcripts as well as interviews with 250 of her closest friends and family to write this biography. Her book does a good job of capturing Elizabeth Taylor, who was intelligent, empathetic, tenacious, volatile and complex. It is a fascinating and complete portrait worthy of the legendary star and her legacy.
“Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem” by Laurie Notaro. Notaro has written several best-selling books of essays. This book likely will appeal to Gen X readers who are beginning to understand what it feels like to see gray hairs and hear bones crackling in the morning. The essays range from humorous to insightful. The language may be coarse for some but it’s also a laugh-out-loud funny read for anyone hitting the half-century mark or more.
“The Love You Save” by Goldie Taylor. Goldie Taylor, an acclaimed journalist and human rights activist, shares the harrowing yet deeply hopeful story of her troubled childhood in East St. Louis. Taylor describes her chaotic upbringing and how she struggled and fought to survive and thrive. Academic success was her lifeline and books were her escape. This is a well-told and inspirational story of someone who overcame childhood trauma. Taylor celebrates the resiliency of the human spirit and how education can be a lifeline for those who reach for it.
