March is Women’s History Month and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Our book picks this month from the St. Joseph Public Library are all about women and their stories. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Betty White’s Pearls of Wisdom: Life Lessons from a Beloved American Treasure” by Patty Sullivan. Patty Sullivan was a lifelong friend of Betty White and this is a close look inside their friendship and history together. Readers get a glimpse at the real Betty White, who was a truly remarkable woman, through this lovely tribute written by her friend.

