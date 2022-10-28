November can get stressful with thoughts of the upcoming holiday season. In order to counteract some of that stress, the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library are suggesting some books that can help ease tension. This month’s recommendations include simplified cooking, self-improvement and a little indoor gardening to boot. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Emotional Advantage” by Randy Taran. Taran is the founder and CEO of Project Happiness and this is her latest book related to the science of happiness. It offers an in-depth look at how feelings, both positive and negative, give people a chance to learn, grow and become happier. She argues that guilt can clarify values, anger can create healthy boundaries and fear can progress to courage. It’s OK to feel the negative emotions we all have and the book gives guidance on how to turn them into something positive.
“Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One-Pan Meals” by Melissa Clark. Almost all of the recipes in this cookbook can be made in one pot, dish or pan in under an hour. Think you have to spend hours in the kitchen roasting a turkey on Thanksgiving? Think again and turn to page 27 to find “Sheet Pan Thanksgiving.” That, and more than 100 other simple and tasty recipes, are included.
“Hot Little Suppers: Simple Recipes to Feed Family and Friends” by Carrie Morey. Carrie Morey is a South Carolina biscuit entrepreneur and owner of Callie’s Little Hot Biscuit. While this cookbook won’t help you prepare a Thanksgiving turkey, it does give lots of inspiration and ideas for preparing delicious meals for families and friends throughout the year. Bonus: Her famous buttermilk biscuit recipe is included too.
“Make Your Own Indoor Garden: How to Fill Your Home with Low Maintenance Greenery” by Sarah Durber. If you feel gray and gloomy after our recent heavy frost but like you also have a brown thumb, then this just might be the book for you. Durber aims to cover the most commonly asked questions new plant owners might have and can help people who want more green in their lives but don’t know where to start. The book includes step-by-step guides for planting lots of different kinds of plants and tips for keeping them alive.
“Move More at your Desk: Increase Your Energy at Work and Reduce Back, Shoulder and Neck Pain” by Kerrie-Anne Bradley. Many of us stay still most of the day. While most animals know to stretch when they get up, we humans aren’t great about following their example. Sitting too long can aggravate back, shoulder and neck pain, migraines, repetitive strain injuries and even digestion issues. This little book is packed full of tips and illustrated step-by-step instructions for movement that will keep you moving throughout the day.
