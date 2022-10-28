November can get stressful with thoughts of the upcoming holiday season. In order to counteract some of that stress, the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library are suggesting some books that can help ease tension. This month’s recommendations include simplified cooking, self-improvement and a little indoor gardening to boot. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Emotional Advantage” by Randy Taran. Taran is the founder and CEO of Project Happiness and this is her latest book related to the science of happiness. It offers an in-depth look at how feelings, both positive and negative, give people a chance to learn, grow and become happier. She argues that guilt can clarify values, anger can create healthy boundaries and fear can progress to courage. It’s OK to feel the negative emotions we all have and the book gives guidance on how to turn them into something positive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.