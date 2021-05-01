Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. For more St. Joseph Public Library items, check out their website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default.
Over the last few years, the St. Joseph Public Library’s seed library has been a popular resource for home gardeners in St. Joseph. The free seeds provide an easy way to dip a thumb into gardening. The Downtown Library is the home of the seed library and offers flower, herb and vegetable seeds. This time of year some lucky folks can even pick up plants from seed library enthusiasts whose seeds produced more plants than they needed. People can stop by the Downtown Library to browse the seed library and visit any library branch to pick up a book or two on gardening. Here are a few books worth checking out:
“The Pollinator Victory Garden: Win the War on Pollinator Decline with Ecological Gardening” by Kim Eierman focus on the pollinators that are critical to our food supply and responsible for the pollination of the vast majority of all flowering plants on our planet. Bees, beetles, bats, birds, butterflies, moths, flies and wasps are all pollinators and many are struggling because most residential and commercial landscapes have little to offer them. “The Pollinator Victory Garden” gives instructions, tips and project ideas for turning yards, gardens, rooftops, porches, patios and commercial landscapes into pollinator-friendly spaces.
“Growing Under Cover: Techniques for a More Productive, Weather-Resistant, Pest-Free Vegetable Garden” by Niki Jabbour is an in-depth guide that shows how to use small solutions like row covers, shade cloth and cold frames, as well as larger protective structures like greenhouses and polytunnels, to create controlled growing spaces for vegetables to thrive. Photographed in her own garden, Jabbour highlights the benefits of using protective covers to plant earlier, eliminate pests and have a bountiful garden harvest year-round.
“Organic Gardening for Everyone: Homegrown Vegetables Made Easy (No Experience Required)” by CaliKim is loaded with practical advice and step-by-step guidance. “Organic Gardening for Everyone” takes a personal and friendly approach to a subject that can be intimidating. The book provides easy-to-follow advice on organic vegetable gardening and advocates that it is possible to balance the rigors of gardening with the demands of a modern, family-oriented lifestyle.
“Gardening Your Front Yard: Projects and Ideas for Big and Small Spaces” by Tara Nolan uses a unique combination of DIY/building savvy and gardening expertise. Author Nolan of Savvy Garden ing.com discussed the main pitfalls that may be encountered when trying to fit a garden or gardens between a home and the street. The book details how to accomplish several hardscaping projects, such as laying a mowing border and building a walkway. It also provides inspiration to create a rain garden and gives DIY instructions for making raised beds, a bench, a privacy screen and more.
“Grow Your Own Herbs: The 40 Best Culinary Varieties for Home Gardens” by Susan Belsinger and Arthur O. Tucker helps readers learn basic gardening information, including details on soil, watering, potting, cultivation and harvesting herbs. Featured herbs include basil, bay laurel, lemon verbena, tarragon, savory and thyme, among others. The book also includes instructions for preserving and storing herbs along with techniques for making paste, syrup, vinegar and butter.
