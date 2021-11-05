The season of thankfulness is upon us with the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, and the holiday season begins immediately after that. Sometimes it is hard to be thankful when we’re all so busy getting ready for the holidays. The librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library hope that these books will help make the holidays a little less stressful this year.
-- "Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks" by Diana Butler Bass asks if gratitude is good, why is it so hard to do? Bass untangles the conflicting understandings of gratitude and sets the table for a renewed practice of giving thanks. She is the author of several other books on spirituality and uses her trademark blend of historical research, spiritual insights and timely cultural observation to show how we can overcome this gap and make changes in our own lives and the world.
-- "The Gratitude Project: How the Science of Thankfulness Can Rewire Our Brains for Resilience, Optimism, and the Greater Good" by Jeremy Adam Smith, Kira M. Newman, et al. is based on the premise that gratitude is powerful. Not only does it feel good, but it’s also been proven to increase well-being. The book is full of essays written by renowned positive psychologists and public figures who delve into the neuroscience and psychology of gratitude and explore how thankfulness can be developed and applied, both personally and in communities large and small, for the benefit of us all.
-- "Vegetable Literacy: Cooking and Gardening with Twelve Families from the Edible Plant Kingdom, with Over 300 Deliciously Simple Recipes" by Deborah Madison just might be the cookbook for you if you are looking to change up holiday meal side dishes. Madison shows cooks that vegetables within the same family can be used interchangeably. With more than 300 classic and exquisitely simple recipes, she brings this wealth of information together to offer not only a beautiful cookbook but a manual about vegetables, too.
-- "Pie Academy: Master the Perfect Crust and 255 Amazing Fillings with Fruits, Nuts, Creams, Custards, Ice Cream, and More: Expert Techniques for Making Fabulous Pies from Scratch" is by Ken Haedrich, a respected food writer and a recognized authority on baking. He has written more than a dozen cookbooks, and this guide can help if you have never managed to make the perfect pie crust. You can do it, and "Pie Academy" can help.
-- "Quick and Easy Christmas: 100 Gifts and Decorations to Make for the Festive Season' by Search Press Studio offers crafts including knitting, crochet, papercraft, sewing, sugarcraft, felt, jewelry making, cross-stitch, mosaic making, decoupage, polymer clay and needlepoint. Each craft has a handy techniques section to get you started, followed by a range of quick projects. It’s not a book that is going to teach someone to knit or crochet, but if you already have some crafting skills you just might find the perfect project here.
