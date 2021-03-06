Betty Friedan said “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength.” That sounds good but it isn’t always so easy to put into action. Ultimately we get two choices: age or die, and many of us prefer to stay here on Earth and keep working at being as healthy as possible for as long as possible. Luckily, there are lots of books published every year on ways to improve our chances of aging well. Here are a few of the books on aging that are available to reserve or check out from the St. Joseph Public Library.
Broadcast journalist Joan Lunden takes a humorous look at territory all too familiar to seniors in “Why Did I Come Into This Room?: A Candid Conversation About Aging.” Uncomfortable subjects are treated with wit and scientific information. Lunden shows that seniorhood in women is not a contagious disease and can be viewed with positive energy. Her humor shines through the embarrassment we often feel as we age. Lunden writes in a relaxed style that is an enjoyable read.
“Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives” written by Daniel J. Levitin, a cognitive psychologist and neuroscientist, explores working with our brain in our older years and preparing it for the future in our younger years. Who thrives mentally as a senior? Why do some decline at a different rate? What can be done in younger years to make the most of our brains function during our lifetime? These are the questions explored.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a familiar face on TV, has written a book that explains the how and why of our brain, “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age.” The book takes a positive look at how we can influence our brain’s development and work to mitigate the decline we mistakenly take for granted as we age. The brain is explained in detail, followed by strategies to deal with, mitigate or work to prevent the cognitive decline many experience. This book takes a practical and positive look at our brain as we age and includes a 12-week program to improve brain function.
“The Genius Life: Heal Your Mind, Strengthen Your Body, and Become Extraordinary” by Max Lugavere is a lifestyle guide about optimizing brain health and mental health. The author explains how hidden environmental factors can lead to common issues like depression and anxiety and diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. It’s a book that is easy to read and details practical ways to implement changes, large and small, to improve life and longevity.
“Immortality, Inc.: Renegade Science, Silicon Valley Billions, and the Quest to Live Forever” by Chip Walter, explores modern research into aging and the different groups and people who are trying to solve the problem of aging in a quest to live forever. Various scientists and billionaire Silicon Valley venture capitalists are profiled who are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on trying to figure out how to prevent aging on a biochemical and physiological level. Ultimately there is still a long way to get our human bodies to forever, but this is an interesting nonfiction book that reads like a novel.