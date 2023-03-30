033023_Blackhouse

In case our April weather continues just like March, as in cool, wet, and gloomy, the staff at the St. Joseph Public Library decided to give you a reason to stay inside. This month’s books are suspenseful page-turners. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“The Blackhouse” by Carole Johnstone is a pulse-pounding thriller. Maggie MacKay has been drawn to the remote island of Kilmeray ever since she was a child and predicted the murder of resident Andrew MacNeil despite never having been there. Years later, Maggie visits Kilmeray and the locals are less than welcoming. Her investigation into Andrew hits a dead end when she discovers no records of him exist. But Maggie has struck a nerve because ominous threats begin to appear warning her to stay away — but from what?

