In case our April weather continues just like March, as in cool, wet, and gloomy, the staff at the St. Joseph Public Library decided to give you a reason to stay inside. This month’s books are suspenseful page-turners. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“The Blackhouse” by Carole Johnstone is a pulse-pounding thriller. Maggie MacKay has been drawn to the remote island of Kilmeray ever since she was a child and predicted the murder of resident Andrew MacNeil despite never having been there. Years later, Maggie visits Kilmeray and the locals are less than welcoming. Her investigation into Andrew hits a dead end when she discovers no records of him exist. But Maggie has struck a nerve because ominous threats begin to appear warning her to stay away — but from what?
“It’s One of Us” by J.T. Ellison. Olivia and Park are a married couple struggling to have a baby. When a dead woman turns up near their house the evidence links to Park. Park is forced to reveal that he donated sperm to a clinic years ago and the evidence found is actually from his child. The investigation continues to dredge up secret after secret, shattering her marriage, and Olivia questions who she can truly trust.
“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica. Secrets between two couples come to a head when one husband disappears. Nina Hayes and Jake have been having trouble. After a blowout fight, Jake disappears into the night and doesn’t return. Nina turns to friends Lily and Christian to help find him. But the other couple may know more than they’re letting on, and where their loyalties lie is yet to be seen. Two picture-perfect marriages crumble as Lily, Christian and Nina fight to protect their secrets and themselves in this simmering mystery.
“The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins. Childhood best friends Emily and Chess have grown apart in adulthood in this twisty mystery. When Chess suggests they take a trip to an Italian villa, it seems like the perfect chance to catch up. Emily becomes engrossed with the villa’s history when she discovers a famous rock star was murdered there. Her investigation into the star’s murder creates tension with Chess. The estate is the site of murderous secrets from the past, but it looks like history could repeat itself.
“What Have We Done” by Alex Finlay. Jenna, Nico, Donnie, Benny and Arty were once best friends when they all lived together at a teen group home. Twenty-five years later, the five have drifted apart and charted new paths in life. Two members of the group suddenly wind up dead. The remaining friends reassemble in the wake of these deaths and a childhood promise to secrecy threatens to shatter under pressure as the survivors try to figure out who could want them dead and why.
