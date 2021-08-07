The St. Joseph Public Library wants to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. For more items, check out their website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default.
It’s OK to not be OK, and as the stigma around mental health struggles continues to decrease more people are sharing their own stories of dealing with depression, anxiety and other challenges. This month, the librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library offer several books that discuss mental health issues honestly, along with hope and sometimes humor. Be well.
“Broken (In the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson is by a journalist, author and blogger who has made no secret of her struggles with depression. In “Broken,” Lawson brings readers along on her mental and physical health journey. She shares both heartbreaking and hilarious anecdotes throughout the book. It is difficult to have a frank conversation about mental illness and inject humor, but Lawson pulls it off beautifully.
“Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety: Nourish Your Way to Better Mental Health in Six Weeks” by Drew Ramsey comes from a psychiatrist and farmer who offers a six-week plan for achieving better mental health through eating foods to reduce inflammation, cultivate a healthy microbiome and increase brain cell health. Much of the information in the book is common sense, but there is discussion of current research on how food affects mental health. Bottom line: it’s a quick read and makes simple suggestions on how to add more brain-healthy foods to your diet and we can all use that.
“Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations” by Jonny Sun is a collection of essays, stories and poems covering topics like mental health, happiness and what it means to belong. The pieces range from long meditations on topics like loneliness and being an outsider to short humor pieces, conversations and memorable one-liners. Sun writes about his struggles with feeling productive, as well as difficulties with anxiety and depression. The book will bring solace to those attempting to be creative in today’s chaotic world.
“So-called Normal: A Memoir of Family, Depression and Resilience” by Mark Henick is authored by one of Canada’s leading voices on mental health. He opens his memoir with a trigger warning about the frank depictions of suicidal thoughts detailed in the book. Readers should expect a sometimes difficult, emotional and intense reading experience. However, this is a powerful and ultimately positive account of Henick’s own mental health struggles. This book is recommended for anyone who wants to support loved ones with mental health issues and offers a great start for further discussion.
“Unconditional: Learning to Navigate & Reframe Mental Illness Together” by Allison and Piper Garner is a dual memoir of a family facing the emotional, mental and behavior struggles of a child. Allison Garner shares her own struggles to learn how to parent a child with major emotional and mental struggles, from multiple suicide attempts to cutting school. Piper shares her own perspective through anecdotes and her journal entries. While not shying away from reality the book offers hope to parents whose child suffers from mental illness.
