Magical realism is a literary style that weaves threads of fantasy into a depiction of everyday life. The main characters may be magical or they may be ordinary people whose lives encounter the extraordinary.
This month’s books from the St. Joseph Public Library are some of the librarians’ favorites. Visit the library’s catalog at sjpl.missourievergreen.org/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. Claire Waverly is a successful but slightly reclusive caterer in a small North Carolina town. Her family is known for being slightly odd and Claire owns that. Her younger sister, Sydney, wanted none of that oddness and fled the community years ago only to reluctantly return with a young daughter in tow. A new neighbor, the prodigal Sydney and a feisty apple tree all conspire to move Claire out of her comfort zone.
“Landline” by Rainbow Rowell. Georgie McCool’s marriage is in trouble. She and her husband, Neal, still love each other but that almost seems beside the point. Two days before they are supposed to visit Neal’s family for Christmas, Georgie says she can’t go. Separated from Neal, she finds a way to communicate with him in the past. It’s not exactly time travel, but she feels like she’s been given the opportunity to fix her marriage before it starts.
“Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe” by Heather Weber. Anna Kate has returned home to bury her beloved grandmother and settle her estate. Despite her best intentions to leave quickly, Anna Kate finds herself inexplicably drawn to the quirky Southern town her mother ran away from so many years ago.
“Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson. Lillian and Madison were the unlikeliest of roommates at their elite boarding school but became as close as could be and reveled in their unique oddities. Years later, they have lost touch but Madison contacts Lillian and begs for her help. Madison’s twin stepchildren are getting ready to move in and she wants Lillian to be their caretaker. There is a slight complication in that the twins spontaneously combust when agitated.
“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Hiram is a slave in Virginia who escapes drowning after a carriage accident through the intervention of a mysterious force. So begins a journey that leads to his escape from slavery and his enlistment in the underground war between slavers and the enslaved. All Hiram really wants to do is return to the plantation and free the family he left behind, but first he must master the magical gift he has been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.