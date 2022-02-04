In January, the St. Joseph Public Library shared some of 2021’s favorite fiction books. This month the library is sharing some of the top-rated nonfiction books and memoirs of 2021 according to Goodreads.com, a popular website and online community for people who love books and reading. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other books you’d like to read.
“The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig: For fiction readers out there, Matt Haig is also the author of “The Midnight Library.” “The Comfort Book” is a collection of notes, lists and stories written over several years that originally served as reminders to Haig’s future self that things are not always as dark as they may seem. Incorporating a diverse array of sources from across the world, history, science and his own experiences, Haig offers warmth and reassurance for anyone in need of some hope and encouragement.
“Crying in H Mart: a Memoir” by Michelle Zauner: Zauner, a Korean American and indie rock star, shares her life story in a book that has been described as exquisite and profound. She was one of the few Asian American kids in Eugene, Oregon, and had a tough adolescence. Zauner also had a difficult relationship with her mother, though they did bond over Korean food. When she was 25, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and everything changed. The memoir is an exploration of terminal illness, culture and shared experience.
“Empire of Pain: the Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe: The story of the Sackler family is expertly laid out in this book and offers investigative journalism at its best. The Sacklers own Purdue Pharma, which is the company that produced and marketed OxyContin. Beginning in the Depression, the story follows three generations of the Sackler family and the lengths they went to protect their family’s wealth.
“Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci: Stanley Tucci is an award-winning actor who is also known for his love of food. This book is an intimate and charming memoir of Tucci’s life in and out of the kitchen. Fans of his previous cookbooks should not despair because this memoir does include recipes too along with the stories behind them.
“The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear” by Kate Moore: In 1860, Elizabeth Packard was committed to an insane asylum by her husband of 21 years. The horrific conditions inside the asylum were overseen by Dr. Andrew McFarland. Elizabeth found there were many sane women on her ward whose stories were similar to hers. The women were committed not because they needed medical or psychological treatment but to keep them in line. Packard fought for her freedom, and her long quest for justice not only challenged the medical science of the day — it also led to a giant leap forward in human rights.
