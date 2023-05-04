Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the St. Joseph Public Library’s Carnegie branch and leader of two of the library’s book clubs, shares some of the young adult books she has recently enjoyed reading — a few more than once. Visit the library’s website at sjpl.lib.mo.us to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“Serious Moonlight” by Jenn Bennett. This is so much more than your typical young adult book and it has a great mystery element to it. The main character, Birdie, is referred to as a mystery book aficionado. The book touches on some topics that I hadn’t seen addressed before but should be. It’s the summer between high school and college for Birdie so it’s easy to forget she is still technically a teenager. She works the front desk at a Seattle hotel where the mystery unfolds … a famously reclusive writer, never before seen in public, might be secretly meeting someone at the hotel.

