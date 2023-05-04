Jenny Ellis, a librarian at the St. Joseph Public Library’s Carnegie branch and leader of two of the library’s book clubs, shares some of the young adult books she has recently enjoyed reading — a few more than once. Visit the library’s website at sjpl.lib.mo.us to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“Serious Moonlight” by Jenn Bennett. This is so much more than your typical young adult book and it has a great mystery element to it. The main character, Birdie, is referred to as a mystery book aficionado. The book touches on some topics that I hadn’t seen addressed before but should be. It’s the summer between high school and college for Birdie so it’s easy to forget she is still technically a teenager. She works the front desk at a Seattle hotel where the mystery unfolds … a famously reclusive writer, never before seen in public, might be secretly meeting someone at the hotel.
“Hot Dutch Daydream” by Kristy Boyce. I’m a sucker for a rom-com, regardless if it is a young adult or adult book. I especially enjoy books that involve traveling to another country and finding love. Who doesn’t want a hot, British boyfriend or in this case a hot Dutch daydream? It’s nice to armchair travel and swoon over unrealistic guys. I also learned Amsterdam has a cat art museum, adding it to my list of places I want to visit. Something said on page 135 made me cry. I’m such a cat mom.
“Winterwood” by Shea Ernshaw. This is the type of book that I hesitate to even put a young adult sticker on. Nora’s family is the only one that lives on the lake year-round. Her mom’s stuck out of town due to a snowstorm that has closed all roads leading to the lake. A boy has gone missing from the nearby Camp for Wayward Boys. Nora finds him in the woods but in Wicker Woods nothing is quite as it seems. Part fantasy, part folklore, part dark fairytale, part magical realism, you won’t be able to put this book down. Also, be prepared to want hot tea while reading this. This book introduced me to one of my favorite teas, juniper.
“Great or Nothing” by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood. There’s a whole subgenre of young adult fiction that I think targets adults more than teens: retellings of classics. Sometimes it’s continuations, sometimes it’s modernizations. Readers get more out of them if they are familiar with the original book. This book is a retelling of “Little Women” set during World War II. They just rip the Band-Aid off on page one. “Little Women” fans will know instantly what I mean. A unique feature of the book is that one point of view is written in verse. You wouldn’t think that would work but it does.
“Jackaby” by William Ritter. Reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes, Jackaby is a bit eccentric and doesn’t have a good relationship with the police, which makes being a private investigator rather hard. Though the book and its series are named Jackaby, the main character is actually his new assistant, Abigail. In 1892 England, she was expected to seek a husband though she convinces her parents to send her to college first. As school is approaching, Abigail steals her tuition money and takes off on a grand adventure which is an epic fail. She flees to America where she meets Jackaby. An interesting story point is Jackaby isn’t always paid with money. One client pays with a house. The house in questions is not your average home. It’s rather eccentric and almost becomes a character in the book.
