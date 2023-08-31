September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, so what better topic for reading than books about books? And in case you are wondering, yep that is a genre. These books are available at the St. Joseph Public Library, at other Missouri Evergreen libraries or from one of the SJPL eContent vendors. If you don’t have a library card, come in and get one in September and sign up for a special drawing at the same time. Visit the library’s catalog at sjpl.missourievergreen.org/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.
“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman. Nina Hill prefers a quiet life. She lives with anxiety and tries to avoid surprises. She strives to plan her life as much as possible to avoid things that could potentially overwhelm and trigger her anxiety. Not surprisingly, life throws some hurdles her way anyway and we follow along with Nina on this journey of figuring out how to cope. If you need a happy ending, this book is for you.
“Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen. Harry Crane leaves his job after the death of his wife and moves to the remote woods of northeastern Pennsylvania’s Endless Mountains determined to end his life. As fate would have it, he meets a young girl named Oriana who, along with her mother, is struggling to pick up the pieces from her own tragedy. In Oriana’s magical, willful mind she believes that Harry is the key to righting her world. A friendship and sweet story unfolds.
“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. This is a nonfiction story about the fire at the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986. Orlean chronicles the fire and showcases the larger, crucial role that libraries play in American society. She delves into the evolution of libraries across the country and around the world from their humble beginnings as a metropolitan charitable initiative to their status as a cornerstone of national identity. Along the way, she also gives the history of the Los Angeles Public Library. A bonus for library buffs in St. Joseph is that our own Purd Wright was briefly head librarian in Los Angeles and gets a shout-out in the book.
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Escape into a bit of fantasy with this little book. Nora Seed finds herself between life and death after attempting suicide. The Midnight Library gives her the possibility of changing her life for a new one, following a different career, undoing old breakups or realizing her dreams of becoming a glaciologist. She searches within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life and what makes it worth living in the first place.
“The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams. What could be better than discovering a list of books in a library book with the heading “Just in case you need it?” Aliesha is a teenager with a difficult home life who happens to work at a library but isn’t a reader. Mukesh is an older man and widow who comes to the library looking for a book to read. Aliesha has no idea what to recommend so relies on the list of books that she discovered. As she and Mukesh both read the books, a friendship and a lovely story unfold.
