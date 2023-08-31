bookishlife

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, so what better topic for reading than books about books? And in case you are wondering, yep that is a genre. These books are available at the St. Joseph Public Library, at other Missouri Evergreen libraries or from one of the SJPL eContent vendors. If you don’t have a library card, come in and get one in September and sign up for a special drawing at the same time. Visit the library’s catalog at sjpl.missourievergreen.org/ to find these or other great books to read or listen to.

“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman. Nina Hill prefers a quiet life. She lives with anxiety and tries to avoid surprises. She strives to plan her life as much as possible to avoid things that could potentially overwhelm and trigger her anxiety. Not surprisingly, life throws some hurdles her way anyway and we follow along with Nina on this journey of figuring out how to cope. If you need a happy ending, this book is for you.

