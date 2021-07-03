You don't have to actually visit a beach to enjoy a beach read. Some beach reads offer an escape, others share an engrossing story, while some are just plain fun. The librarians at the St. Joseph Public Library hope you'll find just the read you are looking for in this month's list.
"Isn’t It Bromantic?" by Lyssa Kay Adams is book four in the Bromance series and is perhaps the funniest one yet. We’re talking snort-worthy here. The release date is the end of July, so there is plenty of time to catch up and read the other books in the series. The Russian was noteworthy from his appearance in the first book and we get his story in this outing. Rumor has it that a Netflix series featuring the books will start filming in the fall.
SJPL Librarian Jenny Ellis is a sucker for second chance romances, her favorite being Jane Austen’s Persuasion. In "Talk Bookish to Me" by Kate Bromley, Kara finds herself unexpectedly reunited with her college boyfriend when they are part of the same wedding. Kara is suffering from writer’s block, but then the sparring with her ex re-ignites the writer in her. This book made Jenny laugh, cry and want pizza for breakfast (read the book to understand why we don’t want to share any spoilers here).
The "Ravenels" series by Lisa Kleypas is a second-generation series, the first being the "Wallflowers" series. You don’t necessarily have to read "Wallfowers" first, but it is also a great series. Jenny put off reading this series for a while, then one week she picked it up and read every book, catching up just in time for a July release of book 7. Kleypas offers a great introduction to historical romances and has a gift for world-building.
"Arsenic and Adobo" by Mia P. Manansala includes plenty of quirky characters to love in a culinary cozy mystery. Lila is trying to save her family restaurant but it doesn’t help when her ex-boyfriend drops dead at the business. The police seem to be solely focusing on her as a suspect, so Lila launches her own investigation. It seems like most of the town has reasons for wanting him dead. Even as a reader you aren’t sad to see him go. This is the first book in the "Tita Rosie’s Kitchen" series.
"That Summer" by Jennifer Weiner is not the typical light and fluffy beach read, but Weiner’s ability to take a complex situation and spin it into an engaging thoughtful story makes it a worthy addition to our list. The novel’s topics include the #MeToo movement, friendship and family. The story follows two women, Daisy and Diana, who share a link to the past and whose lives converge in the present day.
