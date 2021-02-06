Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. This week, the St. Joseph Public Library has the following titles to share. For more new-ish items, check out the library’s website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net.
Romances are some of the most popular books to check out from the library, and since February is all about love, the St. Joseph Public Library turned to one of its romance experts, Jenny Ellis, to share some of her favorite recent reads.
“Much Ado About You” by Samantha Young is a new release about an American woman who goes to England for a few weeks and rents an apartment that happens to come with a bookstore that she gets to run. I have actually seen articles about this being a real thing, though the one in this book is fictional. You not only fall in love with the main characters, but also the citizens of this quaint English village. I’m an Anglophile, so I love anything British and am actually 38% British.
“The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Addams is something I put off reading because, I have to admit, the premise made me roll my eyes. It’s about jocks, and I’m not a fan of sports. This series is about a secret romance book club made up of Nashville’s top alpha men. This particular book is about a baseball player whose wife asks him for a divorce, forcing him to re-examine their relationship. The author is contracted for six books in this series. Three books are available now, including book three which features a cat café. Meow. This cat lady highly approves.
“Love in Due Time” by L.B. Dunbar is the first book in the “Green Valley Library” series and each is written by a different author. Set in the universe created by author Penny Read in her “Winston Bros.” books, you don’t have to have read her series to enjoy this but just know if you like the town and other characters they might appear in other books. I am a sucker for books set in libraries while also being very judgmental. I feel like librarians get misrepresented a lot, especially in fiction. This is a second-chance romance, which is probably my favorite type of romance. I didn’t love every book in this series, but I’m still excited the seventh release is about to come out.
“Meet Me on Love Lane” by Nina Bocci is the second book in the “Hopeless Romantics” series. Each book in this series focuses on a different couple. The series takes place in Hope Lake, which is reminiscent of Stars Hollow from “Gilmore Girls.” And just like “Gilmore Girls,” you fall in love with some of the citizens of the town as much as the main characters of the book. I snorted multiple times while reading this book.
After reading “Waiting for Tom Hanks” by Kerry Winfrey, I would give this book 10 stars if I could. I laughed out loud. I snorted. It made me want to re-watch a lot of rom-coms. It mentions every rom-com that I love, including my favorite Jimmy Stewart movie. This book isn’t about waiting for Tom Hanks himself, it’s about waiting for the type of guy that Tom Hanks portrays in movies — basically how Hollywood has given us false expectations for guys ... or have they? There’s a sequel about a character that reminds me of Luke Danes from “Gilmore Girls.” Swoon.