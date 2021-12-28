The “best books of 2021” is a common topic right now as the year winds down and 2022 begins. Goodreads.com is a popular website and online community for people who love books and reading, and they poll their members annually to determine the Goodreads Choice Awards. Here is a sampling of some of the No. 1 books of the year, and readers can, of course, check out them out from the St. Joseph Public Library. Happy reading!
Fiction: "Beautiful World, Where Are You" is Irish author Sally Rooney’s third novel, and people seem to love it or hate it, though clearly at least on Goodreads, more people loved it. The story involves four young people: Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon and their personal relationships, communication, love and sex. They are navigating life and trying to figure out if there is a way to believe in a beautiful world.
Mystery & Thriller: "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave is tells the story of a woman who finds out her marriage isn't what she thought it was. After her husband disappears, Hannah Hall quickly realizes he isn't who he said he was and that his 16-year-old daughter, who wants nothing to do with her, may hold the key to figuring out his true identity. The story is described as gripping yet big-hearted, and it will grab readers from the very first to the last page and not let go.
Historical Fiction: "Malibu Rising" by Tylor Jenkins Reid is a rude awakening to Gen Xers: the 1980s are now considered historical! Set against the backdrop of the Malibu surf culture of the 1980s, "Malibu Burning" follows the daughter of a famous singer who, once she finds her own fame, must grapple with the fact that her father abandoned her and her three siblings when they were young.
Romance: "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry is the story of what happens when best friends with nothing in common come together, fall apart and then fall in love. When the two protagonists, Poppy and Alex, originally meet they have no chemistry but form a friendship after a shared ride home. Over the years their lives go in different directions but they always make time for a joint summer vacation. Eventually they have a bad trip, they fight and then they lose touch. Can one more trip together change everything?
Science Fiction: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir will appeal to those who liked reading or watching “The Martian.” A lone astronaut is on a mission to save Earth from disaster in a thriller that is full of Weir’s trademark suspense, humor and fascinating and accessible science. And bonus: The story is also in development as a movie.
