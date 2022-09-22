180504_sjl_whiskey2 (copy)

Whiskey for the Lady will perform at Bluegrass Battles Hunger. The two-day festival will start at 5 p.m. tonight at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.

 Submitted photo

Organizers for Bluegrass Battles Hunger are excited to have the annual celebration back in full force.

Following the start of the pandemic, the annual festival and fundraiser took it slow in coming back. Now, it’s ready to rock and collect food.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.