The two branches of Rolling Hills Library challenged each other in February to see which could collect from staff and library users the most pairs of socks to donate to local agencies that serve the homeless and others in need.
The good-natured “Sock Fight” went 28 rounds (Feb. 1-28) and came down to a few donations. In the end, the Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, collected 794 pairs and the Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, had 776 pairs, for a total of 1,570 pairs of socks.
The socks will be given to Community Action Partnership and the YWCA in St. Joseph and Andrew County Ministries in Savannah.
Having enough socks is important for the homeless and others in need during winter months because cold and wet feet can lead to more serious health problems. The best socks to wear are men’s tube socks because they are large enough for women to wear and they also help keep lower legs warm.
Rolling Hills plans to put up the same fight again next winter. For more information about the library and its resources, visit rhcl.org.
