This fall, the new leadership of the Southwest Franciscans of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province was elected. Although the friars have historically voted on their leadership during their triennial Province Chapter, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not meet in person for the event.
Accordingly, the General Council of the Franciscan Order elected a new council. Ron Walters, OFM, was elected as the sixth Provincial Minister of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province.
The Rev. Walters was born and raised in Atchison, Kansas, where he started his faith journey in the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas. Although much of his formal formation and seminary studies took place in Ohio, he was ordained a priest on Dec. 30, 1978, at St. Benedict Abbey in Atchison, Kansas.
Throughout his ministry, the Rev. Walters has been an educator, pastor and administrator in the Midwest and Southwest.
Franciscan leadership shared, “Please hold Father Ron in prayer as we are all aware there is a significant challenge that awaits him,” referring to the upcoming revitalizing and restructuring of the United States Franciscan provinces.
Because the Franciscan provinces of the United States are coming together to form a new province in 2023, the Rev. Walters will serve as the last Provincial Minister of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province.