After missing a year and not having an in-person ceremony, the Mayor’s Awards for the Arts came back in a big way.
Held at the Benton Club on Thursday, the annual arts recognition ceremony included a live vocal group, laughs, hugs and tears.
Included in those honored were: Cooper McLaren for Youth Artist, Rhonda Ford for Outstanding Volunteer, Lindsay Prawitz for Arts Educator, Performing Arts Association’s “Arts on the Move” Concert Series, Nancy and Clark Hampton for Individual Leadership and Michael Pittman for Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I do want to say thank you to all of you — to the community, to the Arts Council for bringing arts and the people together, for advocating for us, for providing us opportunities for funding and to each and every one of you for whatever group organization you are associated with — I thank you,” Pittman said.
The theme of the night centered around people coming together and the monumental effort it took local arts organizations to band together to survive during a pandemic.
“We have a great arts community that works together really well. We all support each other,” Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director, said.
Among those was the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, who started the “Arts on the Move” outdoor concert series to give people entertainment when they couldn’t see it at an indoor venue. PAA executive director Beth Sharp said receiving an award was a huge honor.
“We were always trying to think of a way to keep presenting the arts through that difficult year of the pandemic. So when we decided to put this together, we thought this could be a keeper. And yeah, it really is,” she said.
PAA will be able to celebrate this weekend with its next installment of the event with artist John Keck at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Robidoux Row.
Closing the ceremony, Mayor Bill McMurray lamented that it would be his last ceremony as the mayor. As an artist, he said he’s looking forward to watching it from the other side of the table. He also congratulated the Allied Arts Council on meeting its Arts Fund goal of $240,000.
“As I look out here and see many familiar faces ... I’m thinking about the Arts Fund in 1990 .... We were all up here extolling that we raised a whole $150,000, so you’ve done a lot better,” he said laughing. “You’ve done a great job. Let’s keep the arts and people together. That’s a great thing.”
