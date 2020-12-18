Spencer Ice of Cameron, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 Honor Roll at McPherson (Kansas) College. To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term.
