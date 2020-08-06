Until a few months ago, it felt like plans for the Friends of the Animal Shelter’s new facility were going as planned. Then a global health crisis happened.
The pandemic cut into the shelter’s Capital Campaign, halting some of its fundraising efforts and resources to move to its new location.
As space remains tight at its current location, it remains vigilant in moving forward by hosting fundraisers like “Nail Trims for a Cause,” from 9 a.m. to noon at its future spot at 5909 Corporate Drive.
“We usually do a an auction in the fall that raises $15,000 to $20,000. And we’ve had to cancel that. So we’re trying to think of creative ways that we can still fundraise,” Whitney Zoghby, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, said.
The idea for the fundraiser was brought up by Amy Griffin of Pawsitively Pet Parlor and Amy’s Mobile Dog-Nail Trimming.
“(She) reached out to me and said, ‘You know, I’ve been doing these nail trims at UPCO for the last couple of weeks ... I think it’d be something great to do with you all,’” Zoghby said.
The way the nail trimming event will work is a drive-thru style of taking orders. People will loop around the parking lot, stop their vehicles and Griffin will stop at their car and trim their dog’s nails. The cost is $10, with $5 of it going to the Animal Shelter. There also will be volunteers from the shelter giving away swag bags, selling shirts and collecting donations.
Cat owners may be disappointed because it is a dog-only event.
“Cats have a tendency to be more scared in these type of environments and we just don’t want to risk any cats getting loose outside,” Zoghby said.
The animal shelter encourages anyone wanting to get their feline friend’s nail trimmed to schedule an appointment with Pawsitively Pet Parlor.
While people are at the event, they also can tour the new facility and see all that the animal shelter has in store for the future.
“Once people see where the building is and what the building currently looks like, hopefully we’ll bring in some additional donations as well,” Zoghby said.
In the meantime, as schedules begin to solidify again, the Friends of the Animal Shelter are grateful that local businesses are helping keep their fundraising efforts going.
“We’ve had so much support throughout this whole process. And it’s just really rewarding to have other businesses reach out to us ... We just can’t thank them enough,” Zoghby said.
For more information, call the shelter at 816-271-4877.