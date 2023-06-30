Ancient Order of Hibernians donates $1,000 to Samaritan Center News-Press NOW Jun 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The John Corby division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians has donated $1,000 to the Samaritan Center. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The John Corby division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians has donated $1,000 to the Samaritan Center.Dennis Delaney, Hibernian president, presented the check to Dr. Robert Corder, a volunteer at the Center. The donation was made in honor of the late Devin Delaney, son of Dennis and Lelanie Delaney.The donation represents proceeds from the Devin Delaney Memorial road bowling event, held June 10. A record 34 teams participated on the hilly 1.6-mile course.“The Samaritan Center was one of Devin’s favorite social service agencies, so the Hibernians agreed this was a good place to make the donation,” Dennis Delaney said.The Hibernians is an organization of Irish Catholic men. The group’s primary goals are to promote Catholic education and to combat hunger.Delaney said the Hibernians plan to have another road bowling event in early fall.For more information, visit the Hibernians website at stjoeaoh.com or Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet The Economy Social Services × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Woman struggles to find purpose in life (June 30) Life Aunt is afraid that helping nephew may carry high cost (June 29) Life Man's treatment of female relatives has crossed line (June 28) Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Jan. 14 (copy) Life Horoscopes for Jan. 9 Life Horoscopes for Jan. 8 1:10 Thursday evening Weather Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
