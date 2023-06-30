Check donation

The John Corby division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians has donated $1,000 to the Samaritan Center.

 Submitted photo

Dennis Delaney, Hibernian president, presented the check to Dr. Robert Corder, a volunteer at the Center. The donation was made in honor of the late Devin Delaney, son of Dennis and Lelanie Delaney.

