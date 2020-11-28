American Family Life Insurance Company and agency owners in 19 states, including Don Tolly of St. Joseph, partnered in a “Larger than Life” promotion during Life Insurance Awareness Month in September and the month of October to benefit their local communities.
They earned $187,525 that can be used for donations to charitable organizations. Because the agents met the challenge to sell 10,000 policies, the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation added another $10,000 donation to Feeding America given in their honor.
Agency owners can donate to eligible organizations of their choice. Tolly donated $800 to Big Brothers Big Sisters St Joseph.
“Being connected to my community is very important to me, and I’m thankful for a way to give back,” said Tolly. “I hope this donation will help this deserving organization and the valuable work they do, especially in this challenging time of COVID.”
“We’re proud of our agency owners for helping others at a time they may need it most, and for protecting the dreams of their customers, as we’ve seen an increased awareness of the importance of life insurance during the pandemic,” said Steve Tjugum, American Family Life Insurance Company president. “We’re also grateful to the Dreams Foundation for the additional community investments on behalf of our agency owners.”
Tolly has been an American Family Insurance agency owner since 2013.