After Hours (copy)

People gather at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art for one of its After Hours events held in early 2022. The after-work events proved to be big successes for the museum.

 Submitted photo

After wrapping major projects in 2021, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art reaped its rewards this year.

With an improved parking lot and new signage that made the museum more visible, the proof showed in the numbers.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.