It’s not often that a pop group with a number of current hits on the radio comes to town.
For Northwest Missouri State University’s spring concert, they’re making sure to bring some hot talent with the sibling alt-pop trio AJR Friday at 7 p.m.
“We believe that AJR will provide a fun and engaging concert experience for Northwest students and the general public,” said Rylie Goeders, Northwest Missouri Student Activities Council co-chair in an email. “They have a fun music style that allows a wide variety of people to enjoy their music.”
With recent hits like “Bang!”, “Way Less Sad” and “The Good Part,” the group will have hits to spare at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, 800 University Drive in Maryville, Missouri. The R&B group Careless Vibez will open.
Melding a variety of sounds, from barbershop to hip-hop to bombastic pop, the band, consisting of the brothers Ryan, Jack and Adam Met from Manhattan, New York, is an example of the current state of pop, where no genre is off-limits.
Its previous hits, like “Burn The House Down” combines horns with dance music and “Sober Up” mixes classical strings with alt-rock royalty as it’s helped out by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. It’s the kind of music that’s earned heavy spins on Top 40 and alternative radio.
“I fell in love with them when I first heard (their third album) ‘Neotheater.’ They just have a positive message and fun show. It’s really awesome they’re coming around here,” said John Graves, a fan from St. Joseph who’s attending the concert.
In its 17-year run as a band, the band caught fire in the 2010s, earning platinum plaques for singles like 2013’s “I’m Ready,” 2016’s “Weak” and 2020’s “Bang!” It also got them performances on shows and events like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“They’ve totally earned the success they’ve achieved. I can’t wait for the show. It’s going to be fun,” Graves said.
Student tickets are $15 and tickets for the public are $25. They are available now for purchase online at nwmissouri.universitytickets.com/w. It is open to all ages.
