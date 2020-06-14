Carole Honeycutt’s childhood dream wasn’t to become a teacher. In fact, she didn’t enjoy school very much as a student.
“I though I could make a difference for students like myself,” Honeycutt said.
The consensus from Honeycutt’s colleagues is: she did.
“Carole is just a light for others,” said Carden Park Elementary principal Lacey Adams, who has known Honeycutt for 16 years. “She’s a believer that all students can learn and she’s a continual learner herself.”
Honeycutt’s teaching inspiration is her mother, who had to drop out off college during World War II and give up her dream of becoming a teacher, at least for a while.
“She went back to school, graduated when she was 50 and became a teacher for 15 years,” Honeycutt said. “Even her last year, she was taking classes to try to become a better teacher. So she really is my inspiration.”
Honeycutt taught elementary school for 30 years before retiring in 2020. She chose elementary school teaching for a simple reason: “I just love children.”
For her last year as a teacher, Honeycutt transferred to Carden Park Elementary after the school was facing a teacher shortage.
“It was wonderful,” she said of teaching at the school. “I am so glad I went to Carden Park because they were very welcoming. And the teachers I worked with were amazing. It’s an outstanding staff.”
In addition to starting her last year as a teacher at a new school, the past school year one of a kind for another reason: COVID-19.
“(It was) definitely the most unorthodox year of my career,” Honeycutt said. “We were able to connect with the students on Zoom and have class that way.”
But teaching online just wasn’t the same, Honeycutt said.
“It made it very difficult for students and teachers to really do the work that needed to be done. So, I’m concerned about them next year, but I know they’re resilient. They have wonderful teachers, so I know they’ll be OK,” she said.
While Honeycutt enjoys teaching kids the most, she also likes spending time with fellow teachers and spent seven years as an instructional coach.
Morgan Skaith, a third-grade teacher at Carden Park, got to know Honeycutt over the last year and became friends with her.
“Carol made such an incredible impact not only on her students, but on her coworkers,” Skaith said. “She always has that positive, uplifting energy for us.”
While Honeycutt’s time as a district teacher has come to an end, she plans on volunteering with students in the future — not surprising, according to Skaith.
“Her famous phrase is ‘Give me a book and give me a kid and I’ll be there’,” Skaith said. “If you talk to her, you know she’s not done yet.”