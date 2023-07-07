Thomas Corbello

Pastor Thomas Corbello is pictured in this photo.

 Submitted photo

Originally formed in March 1976 at 3410 Linda Lane as the New Testament Baptist Church, then only six months later changing names to Eastside Baptist Church, this 47-year staple of the community has experienced a leadership change.

Since 1979, Pastor Larry Lindsey was at the helm of the church, along with his wife Marcia, leading the congregation to find salvation in the word of God. However, this year marked a new era as Pastor Lindsey stepped down and Pastor Thomas Corbello took the reigns. Pastor Lindsey passed away recently from cancer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.