Originally formed in March 1976 at 3410 Linda Lane as the New Testament Baptist Church, then only six months later changing names to Eastside Baptist Church, this 47-year staple of the community has experienced a leadership change.
Since 1979, Pastor Larry Lindsey was at the helm of the church, along with his wife Marcia, leading the congregation to find salvation in the word of God. However, this year marked a new era as Pastor Lindsey stepped down and Pastor Thomas Corbello took the reigns. Pastor Lindsey passed away recently from cancer.
Thomas and his wife Elvira have recently moved to St. Joseph from Denison, Texas to begin pastoring Eastside Baptist Church after being missionaries with BBFI (Bible Baptist Fellowship) since 2006. Pastor Corbello wants everyone to know that they are welcome at Eastside Baptist.
The church has activities for men, women, children, teens, pre-teens and seniors. With a musical ensemble for people to participate in, “P.O.S.H.” for teen girls, men’s breakfasts, Awana ministry, Vacation Bible School each summer for children ages 3 to 12, Bible studies, regularly scheduled special outings for seniors and so much more, there is plenty to gain the interest of all ages year round.
About Eastside
Baptist Church
The church welcomes you to come as you are, wear what you like, and be ready to meet some friendly, outgoing people. Most importantly, the messages given are taken from the Bible and are relevant for today. For more information about Eastside Baptist Church, please visit www.ebcalive.com or call 816-233-8542, or, better yet, stop in!
