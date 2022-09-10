When it comes to St. Joseph traditions, 50 years is a good length of time for an annual carnival.
Starting in 1972, the LeBlond Carnival has witnessed its fair share of changes, from locations to the city around it.
Running from Sept. 16-18, it will offer people a final chance to experience the laughs, rides, celebration of community and support for local Catholic schools that the yearly carnival offered.
“I think for all of us, it’s a little bittersweet. The carnival’s been around for 50 years. We missed it one time, of course, during the pandemic. And I think at that time, people were a little lost without it,” said Ann Lachowitzer, St. Joseph Catholic Academy president.
Originally started as a community event, the carnival turned locations like Bishop LeBlond High School’s parking lot, located at 3529 Frederick Ave., where the event will be held, into a nostalgic spot of calliope music, funnel cakes and amusements that was different from anything offered in the city.
As the decades continued, the event turned into a fundraiser for Bishop LeBlond High School. It also saw increasing competition from other traveling carnivals, like East Hills Shopping Center hosting Evans United Shows’ Carnival a couple of times per year.
On top of the volunteer hours it took to arrange the carnival and sponsors for it, as well as the wear and tear it took on the parking lot, Lachowitzer said there was a feeling like it had run its course. Before they closed the book on it, they wanted to pay homage to those that put it together through the years.
“We want to go out with the bang. We want to have the biggest celebration that we can have with the golden anniversary of the carnival, celebrating all those wonderful people that have donated their time,” she said.
Since the high school announced that this year’s carnival will be the last, Lachowitzer said the amount of people that have been sharing memories of past carnivals has been touching.
“We’ve heard a lot of really beautiful stories. For example, one of our dads here talks about meeting his wife at the carnival. Every year they take pictures together. We just had a gentleman come in and talk with us about the first carnival and that he was the one that started it, put it together,” she said.
Lachowitzer said hearing those stories of the early years and the happiness and memories it has given to many over the years make all of the planning and stress that comes with it worth it.
“Listening to him and the smile and the joy that it brought to his face when we talked about it, it just makes all the hard work just even more enjoyable because we know it has impacted so many people in this community over the past 50 years,” she said.
The LeBlond Carnival will operate from 6 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, noon to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 and noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.