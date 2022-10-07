A local bar is getting into character this Halloween season.
The Tiger’s Den, a cocktail bar located at 519 Felix St., has transformed into a pop-up Halloween bar for October. Adrienne Waggoner, one of the owners of the Tiger’s Den Downtown, said the space is a site worth seeing.
“We don’t do anything halfway,” Waggoner said. “We went full-blown haunted house style so there are some really creepy things, but there’s some really cute things. The pop-up bar includes everything from being greeted by Hannibal Lecter when you walk in to spiderwebs in the back and some familiar scary movie creatures all around.”
The pop-up bar is called Scream at 519. On top of the eerie décor, the staff also created specialty cocktails to match the spooky theme.
“We’ve got everything from eyeballs floating in the drinks to syringes of fake blood in them,” Waggoner said. “We even have a good amount of mocktails. We ended up with a really good variety. We’ve got around 12 or 13 different drinks. So whether you like something fruity or something savory, there’s all kinds. We’ve even got hot drinks on there for when the weather finally turns colder.”
Waggoner said they got the inspiration to do a Halloween pop-up bar after the success of a Christmas pop-up bar last year.
“Last year we did a Christmas-themed bar that was incredibly popular,” Waggoner said. “People loved it and we thought everybody loves Halloween, let’s do it again for Halloween.”
Scream at 519 features many different types of Halloween decorations whether you like scary or cute décor.
“I knew we needed to have a little something for everybody in there,” Waggoner said. “We have a friend who wanted to make his own haunted house that people could go through and that didn’t quite work out, so we had access to a lot of really cool décor and things from him. So, combine that with people’s home décor, throw it all together and you’ve got a really good semblance of everything.”
Waggoner said the inspiration for the Halloween-themed cocktail menu came from Pinterest.
“Everybody sees all those really cool fun drinks that you’re like, I’m going to pin this, but I’m never going to make it, we’ll make it for you,” Waggoner said. “Our bartender, Caroline, is phenomenal. She comes up with some great recipes and ideas. She perfects and tries things and changes them up.”
On top of the spooky alcoholic drink concoctions, the pop-up bar also features some mocktails.
“Some of the feedback we got from Christmas bar was that they’re wanting more non-alcoholic options,” Waggoner said. “So we do have that for anyone under the age of 21 who comes in, which is allowed to a certain time, and then for people who just don’t drink.”
While pop-up bars have become popular sites in larger cities, Scream at 519 is one of the first to come to the St. Joseph area.
“I know that it happens in Kansas City and bigger cities all the time but this is in our town,” Waggoner said. “People love fall and Halloween and that whole atmosphere, so it gives you something different to do rather than just going out to have a drink somewhere. It’s kind of a little immersive experience.”
Scream at 519 is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays. Earlier in the day, the bar is open to kids with parents’ permission as some of the décor could be scary to a younger audience.
The Halloween-themed bar will close on Oct. 29.
“The 29th is going to be our last day. There will be a big giant costume contest with prizes,” Waggoner said. “We’re also doing Halloween-themed trivia every Thursday night with prizes. Then we’ll be closed Sunday through Thursday to take everything down and put all the Christmas décor up.”
