Michael Pittman didn’t know when he made his 2020 New Year’s resolution that he would be able to have as big of an impact on the community as he has.
Pittman has been known in recent months as the “sidewalk chalk guy.” It started as a secret mission to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic as he would go sneak to his friends’ houses and write positive messages with chalk on their driveway.
As his journey through the pandemic continued, Pittman’s chalkboard changed. The former teacher now uses the newly finished steps in front of his church, First Christian, to promote positive messages.
“Everybody started referring to me as the mysterious chalk artist and I loved it, so then I started to go to people’s houses in our church and doing things on their sidewalks. Oh, it was great fun,” Pittman said.
Pittman said he uses bright colors and sticks to a theme, avoiding secular or political phrases and trying to bring unity.
“One interesting thing about it, though, is every day that I come down here to do this, I have noticed that two people at the two places across the street that live there, they notice it and they make a point to come by and talk to me,” Pittman said.
Pittman said this has been an opportunity for him to get out and be active and it is something he has looked forward to. He watches the weather every day to see if he can add chalk to the steps.
“In my advanced age, I no longer have the good penmanship that I used to have when I’m writing on paper, but I can still do the chalk,” Pittman said.
Pittman said he knows people have a tendency to be grumpy and down, especially during a pandemic, and he wants an option for optimism and smiling despite differences.
“This is a thing that I can do, and as long as my pastor and the people in my church allow me to do this, I will continue to do this, and as long as I’ve got my chalkboard, I’m going to continue doing it,” Pittman said.