Citizens of St. Joseph take to the street for a previous protest regarding reproductive rights. The event “1 in 4: Our Bodies, Our Choices, Our Stories” will share anonymous stories from the area about abortion. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St.
Even before the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, local organizations were organizing an event for reproductive rights.
A collaboration of a number of local groups, businesses and causes, “1 in 4: Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Stories” intends on putting a face and stories to those affected by the court’s decision and Missouri’s trigger law that makes abortion illegal in most cases.
The event will feature stories from women wanting to change the stigma around abortion.
“One in four women seek abortion services in their lifetime. This statistic means someone you know, possibly someone you love, has had an abortion,” said Tara Duckworth, an organizer for the event. “There’s so much shame and stigma around abortion care. Sharing abortion stories and experiences is the first step to ending that indignity.”
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St. 100% of the ticket sales will go toward Planned Parenthood.
Duckworth said the idea for the event was sparked after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was leaked. Linking up groups like Persisterhood — St. Joseph with businesses like Mokaska Coffee, she wanted to send a message of solidarity and support. She also wanted to let others know what effect this could have on women and families.
“Being able to decide if, when, and how to raise a family has a serious effect on economic security, career options and educational opportunities, and every person deserves the right to their own body,” she said.
“1 in 4” will have people reading abortion stories anonymously collected from the area, as well as featuring local artists and businesses like Tara Duckworth Photography and Moth and Moon Studio with art for sale and silent auctions featuring items from businesses like Manic Snail, Oracle’s Eye and Unique Unicorn.
Outside of raising money for Planned Parenthood, Duckworth said she hopes people come away from it with a better understanding of the right to bodily autonomy and what it means to people in St. Joseph and its surrounding areas.
“I hope people feel greater compassion for anyone who has received an abortion and have a greater appreciation for the myriad of reasons why people seek abortion care,” she said. “I hope people are educated on the safety of legal abortions and how much is really at stake. Under Missouri’s trigger law, abortions will only be permitted in cases of medical emergency, without excepts for rape and incest.”
Seeing the groups and people that have been willing to lend a hand in making the event happen, Duckworth said it’s been a jolt of optimism.
“The experience of organizing this event has felt like a beacon of hope in a very dark time. Seeing everyone contribute their time, energy, and resources has been incredibly encouraging,” she said.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased via Venmo at http://venmo.com/Onein4-Benefit. Admission includes drinks donated by Tiger’s Den and Mokaska Coffee, and food donated by Persisterhood.
