abortion protest 2.jpg (copy)

Citizens of St. Joseph take to the street for a previous protest regarding reproductive rights. The event “1 in 4: Our Bodies, Our Choices, Our Stories” will share anonymous stories from the area about abortion. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Even before the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, local organizations were organizing an event for reproductive rights.

A collaboration of a number of local groups, businesses and causes, “1 in 4: Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Stories” intends on putting a face and stories to those affected by the court’s decision and Missouri’s trigger law that makes abortion illegal in most cases.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.