Now is the perfect time to get outside, explore, and have some fun. Here are a few suggestions of books that can be checked out from the St. Joseph Public Library that offer projects, tips and inspiration for families about what to do outdoors. Visit the library’s online catalog at https://sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other great materials to check out.
Adventure is Out There by Jenni Lazell. If your house includes children who say they are bored this summer here’s a book that can solve that with over 50 creative outdoor projects for kids to do.
Families will discover how to track animals, make an insect hotel, construct a den, navigate using the stars, search for fossils, and much more. It is chock full of wild activities, useful tips, and cool facts.
The Chalk Art Handbook: How to Create Masterpieces on Driveways and Sidewalks and in Playgrounds by David Zinn. The Chalk Art Handbook gives budding artists of all ages a review of the tools involved, as well as tips and tricks to creating an array of sidewalk creatures.
Artist David Zinn, offers step-by-step guidance on how to make chalk art come to life and advice on specific techniques such as smudging, perspective, and 3-D illusions. You’ll find plenty of inspiration for getting outside and making art.
The Girl’s Guide to Building a Fort: Outdoor and Indoor Adventures for Hands-on Girls by Jenny Fieri. The Girl's Guide to Building a Fort is focused on activities for 8-10 year-olds and their grown-ups.
This illustrated, information-packed guide is for great for kids who want to fix things, make things, and learn more about the world.
Don’t let the title throw you, a brother or two could have fun with this one too.
Hiking and Camping: The Definitive Interactive Nature Guide by Jennifer Pharr Davis and Haley Blevins.
Whether you are a kid, or a novice outdoor person this interactive field guide will give you great tips on hiking and camping.
Topics include Planning Your Next Adventure, First Aid & Survival, Navigation, How to Handle Extreme Weather, Setting Up Camp, Building a Fire-In Rain or Shine, Finding and Filtering Water; Animal Tracks, Calls, and Sounds, What to Do If You're Lost and trust us, so much more.
How to Grill Everything: Simple Recipes for Great Flame-Cooked Food by Mark Bittmann. Once you are outdoors you need to know how to cook up some tasty food to satisfy hungry campers and doers.
Mark Bittman has written several “How to Cook” cookbooks and this is a great addition to his collection. From appetizers, to meat, to veggies and yes, even dessert, it’s all here.
If you’re intimidated by the thought of grilling or just need some inspiration for something new, check out this book. Bittman shares great tips and tricks and step by step instructions to make you a grilling expert in no time.
