CHICAGO — For the first time, the 2020 census will allow people living in the same household to mark themselves as same-sex partners or spouses. But although advocates have pushed for decades for a full count of the LGBTQ community, the census still won’t ask or collect information about how many people living in the United States identity as nonbinary or about their sexual orientation.

Since at least the 1990s, the National LGBTQ Task Force has pushed for more census questions that would capture the size of the LGBTQ community in the U.S., said Meghan Maury, the organization’s policy director.