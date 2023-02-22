Ash Wednesday Pennsylvania

Rev. Dr. Jane Hess of Faith United Church of Christ of Hazleton places ashes on the forehead of Dani Wiley of White Haven during a distribution of ashes for the beginning of Lent via a drive thru distribution on Wednesday at the church in Hazleton Pennsylvania. 

 John Haeger | Standard-Speaker via AP

Foreheads smudged with the sign of the cross are the most visible sign of Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent in many Christian denominations. The 40-day period leads up to Holy Week, some of the most sacred days in the church calendar – including Easter. 

But if Easter is associated with celebration and triumphal joy, Lent is more a season of soul-searching and spiritual discipline. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.