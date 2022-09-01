Virus Outbreak Kansas Casinos

A motorist arrives at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps.

The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.

