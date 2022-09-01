Obit Lee Thomas Baseball

Lee Thomas reacts during a news conference in Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1997. Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86. 

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86.

Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, the Phillies announced. No details about the cause were given.

