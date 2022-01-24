OMAHA, Neb. — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is asking its shareholders to help it fight off a hostile takeover offer from “vulture hedge fund” Alden Global Capital.
The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska, sent a letter to shareholders Monday asking them to support its board nominees in the dispute with Alden. Lee, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, already rejected Alden’s $24 per share offer because it said the $141 million bid grossly undervalues Lee, but the two sides are locked in a court battle over whether Alden will be able to nominate its own directors.
Alden officials didn’t immediately respond Monday to Lee’s letter. The New York hedge fund, which is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, filed a lawsuit last month asking a judge to force Lee to allow shareholders to vote on its three nominees for the company’s board ahead of Lee’s March 10 annual meeting.
Alden owns more than 200 newspapers across the country including the Denver Post, Orange County Register and Boston Herald, and it bought up all of Tribune’s newspapers last year. It has developed a reputation for using extensive layoffs and severe cost cuts at the newspapers it owns.
