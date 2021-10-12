The Bishop LeBlond girls tennis team is going back to the state final four for a second-straight year after winning in sectionals and quarterfinals on Tuesday.
LeBlond defended Marshall 5-3 in the Class 1 sectional round in Marshall, Missouri, and followed up with a 5-0 win against Harrisonville in the quarterfinal.
The Golden Eagles improved to 12-3 on the year and will face Westminster Christian (12-7) at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri, in the Class 1 semis. Kennett and Bolivar will also compete in the team semis with the finals and third-place match taking place at 3 p.m. that day.
Bishop LeBlond swept through Lafayette and Savannah by 5-0 in districts, putting together a near-flawless postseason. The Golden Eagles also advanced Iris Ideker in singles and Emily Weddle and Peyton Netten in doubles. Ideker lost at sectionals, though Weddle and Netten will represent LeBlond in doubles at state this weekend.
LeBlond lost 5-0 in state last year to Bolivar and dropped the third-place match 5-0 to Ursuline Academy.
