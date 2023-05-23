FawnEK052411.JPG

Spotted fawns are seldom seen due to white tailed deers natural fear of human beings. Charles Kephart must be doing something right considering a pregnant doe gave birth to two babies in the back yard of his rural St. Joseph home last Sunday, then left. Mr. Kephart hopes the doe returns for her fawns which seems likely considering she likes to munch in his garden.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Spring in Missouri is a time for newness. New flowers are budding, new sprouts are pushing their way through the soil, and newborn animals are learning to make their own way in the world.

Wild animal babies are an adorable representation of springtime and produce a happy, excited response from all who witness them. The human love for wild babies, however, can sometimes be a detriment to their well-being, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

