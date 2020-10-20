Learning from Larry: Master Gardener Educates Community

For some, gardening may simply be a hobby, but for Larry Werthmuller, it’s a way of life.

A retired volunteer and Master Gardener, Werthmuller devotes much of his time to producing crops of all varieties and teaching others how to grow their own food.

Former president of the Master Gardeners Jim Mallow has worked alongside Werthmuller since joining the organization in 2012. Mallow said Werthmuller enjoys teaching people how to maintain their own gardens.

“Larry is probably one of the most knowledgeable Master Gardeners all around and likes to teach,” Mallow said. “He likes to talk and teach and encourage people to grow things."

Werthmuller said educating people while they’re young is key in teaching them how to become self sufficient.

“It’s good to catch people when they’re young on something like this,” Werthmuller said. “When you learn something and you develop it, you want to pass it on. It’s natural if you’re teaching something you already know about. I think that might be the key is that I know I’ve done it and I’ve been through it.”

Ann Solanky, member of the St. Joseph Herb Gardeners Club, met Werthmuller through the organization. Solanky said she seeks out knowledge from experts like Werthmuller to hone her own gardening skills.

"I just like to learn whatever I can from those who have the knowledge to share with us what we can do to grow a few things and how to do it," Solanky said. "I'm pleased to know Larry in that way."

Werthmuller spends most of his time volunteering with the Buchanan County University of Missouri Extension office, growing various crops. To give to the community, Werthmuller helps MU Extension donate much of the produce he grows to local pantries, like The Crossing Outreach Ministry.

Werthmuller said while he is retired, he devotes full-time hours to his contributions to MU Extension and educating others.

"This is almost like a job," Werthmuller said. "Even though I'm retired I put a lot of time into this thing."