Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2020 graduation ceremony in Gower at Backwoods Venue 222. The celebration began with a welcome by Master of Ceremonies, Ashlee Driskell, a past board president and 2018 LNWMO alum.

Chip Holman, 2019 LNWMO alum, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. Kaylee Gibson, Julie Robertson and Tim Wymes, members of the Class of 2020, reflected on their year, sharing memorable moments followed by a video presentation created by Cindy Wells. Rachel Davidson, board president and 2019 LNWMO alum, presented a token of appreciation to program sponsors including:

Affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missour.;

Silver: BTC Bank, Farmers State Bank, Mosaic Life Care, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Health Services, Northwest Missouri State University and Union State Bank.

Bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Gower Area Chamber of Commerce, Hedrick Medical Center and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Lunch sponsors were also recognized, including Community Hospital-Fairfax, Missouri Star Quilt Company, Mosaic Medical Center-Albany and Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville. Ashlee Driskell recognized retiring board members Robert Jandorf of Savannah, Wes Moore of St. Joseph, Jackie Soptic of Trenton and Stephanie Williams of Cameron.

Brenda Williams, general board member and Class of 2007 alum, presented the Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for 2020 to Anna Barlow of Carrollton, Missouri, who led the charge of area businesses and leaders through one of the most troubling times in recent history, COVID-19. Her leadership was put to the test, but she didn’t fall short of the victory when the community was able to see a light at the end of the tunnel by not stalling out or declining. From serving on various boards to donating time to her church, YMCA and her local hospital and city park, Barlow has a vision for Carrollton.

Driskell and Davidson presented each of the 21 graduating class members a plaque for completing the program. Graduates from the 2020 class, CoVISION-20, represented the following Northwest Missouri Counties:

Andrew County: Ashlee Boner.

Atchison County: Dave Fast, Nikki Graves and Katrina Lock.

Buchanan County: Kaylee Gibson, Rob Honan and Courtney Jimenez.

Carroll County: Anna Barlow.

Clinton County: Tim Wymes.

Gentry County: Jenny Huard and Mackenzie Manring.

Grundy County: Megan Taul.

Harrison County: Whitney Esry.

Holt County: Judy Hood and Randy Mendenhall.

Livingston County: Ashley Putnam.

Mercer County: Maria Peace.

Nodaway County: Debbie Bennett, Julie Robertson, Cindy Wells and Br. David Wilding.

Receiving a Certificate of Participation were Julie Burns of Clinton County, Rick Daly of Clay County and Teresa Mier of Buchanan County.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a development program designed to bring together participants from throughout a 19-county region to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences. This class began in January and continued through November with monthly sessions in various Northwest Missouri communities. Classes during the 2020 class year were held at Conception Abbey, in Hamilton, Maryville, Albany, Rock Port and via several Zoom sessions. Each session contained instruction on various leadership skills, in-depth examination of various issues facing the region and hands-on exercises. In addition to entrepreneurship, other regional issues that were addressed included health care, agriculture, regional awareness and team empowerment.

LNWMO Board Members joining in December were Deborah Borchers, Kaylee Gibson and Courtney Jimenez of St. Joseph; Kari Holdsworth of Agency; and Randy Mendenhall of Oregon.

For additional information, contact Deb Powers, executive director, at debdpowers@gmail.com.