Leadership will be shuffled in the St. Joseph Police Department as day to day tasks related to the Chief of Police position will be distributed, due to Chris Connally acting as the acting Interim City Manager

This is in efforts to help St. Joseph Chief of Police Chris Connally perform both of his duties as Interim City Manager as well as acting Police Chief, Connally told News-Press Now in a phone call.

Connally said he will still serve a role in police decision making and be actively involved in his Chief of Police role while also providing City Manager duties.