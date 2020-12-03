Steelers, Chiefs, Saints closing in on playoff spots

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on clinching their respective divisions going into Week 13.

The Steelers, who are 11-0, can wrap up the AFC North with a win over Washington on Monday night and a Browns loss against Tennessee on Sunday. The Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by the Raiders, Dolphins or Colts on Sunday.

The Chiefs can take the AFC West again with a win over the Broncos on Sunday night and a Raiders loss to the winless Jets. Or earn a playoff spot with a win.

And in the NFC, the Saints, who have won eight in a row, can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the reeling Bears.

Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers

LOS ANGELES | Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed the terms of Davis' pending free agent deal to The Associated Press on Thursday. The Lakers didn't comment.

One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Davis' deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the lengthy contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions.

James and Davis won an NBA championship in the first season of their partnership, and they're returning this month with new contracts and a solid chance to repeat.

"Those are great contracts, and they're well-deserved," veteran Lakers forward Markieff Morris said Thursday from the opening workouts of training camp. "It's a big family, and it worked out the best for everybody."

The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade less than 18 months ago, shipping most of their young core to New Orleans to acquire one of the best big men of his generation. Davis made the All-NBA first team three times and earned six straight All-Star selections with the Pelicans, but only reached the second round of the playoffs once.

With Klutch clients James and Davis at their core, the Lakers immediately built a championship contender around them last season. The 6-foot-10 Davis swiftly clicked alongside James, who molded himself into a point guard and led the NBA in assists to maximize the talent of Davis, who earned his seventh straight All-Star selection.

James and Davis reteamed in the bubble in central Florida and led the Lakers to Davis' first NBA title and James' fourth. The Lakers had missed the playoffs for six straight seasons before their dynamic duo transformed the franchise into champions again, beating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

"Watching AD and LeBron, everything they did was together," said Dwight Howard, who won a ring with the Lakers before moving on to Philadelphia as a free agent last month. "They worked out together, they ate together, they rolled dice together. We called them The Brothers. They were always together, playing video games, doing something.

"Even though there was games where LeBron was having triple-doubles, he made sure he fed AD and AD got off," Howard added. "I just think when you have two guys like that who are willing to do whatever it takes to win, it brings up the morale of the team. They put everything on their shoulders. They knew they had guys around them, but it was, 'OK, LeBron. OK, AD. We've got to do this. It starts with us. We've got to be on the same page at all times.' They did a really good job with it."

The Lakers are returning with a roster around James and Davis that looks even better than last season's championship squad. NBA veterans Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell have replaced Howard and JaVale McGee to keep Davis out of the center spot during the regular season, while Wesley Matthews replaced inconsistent Danny Green on the wing and gifted point guard Dennis Schröder arrived to take ball-handling pressure off James.

Davis was never expected to leave the Lakers after he declined a $28.7 million player option to become a free agent last month, but many league observers thought Davis would go for a shorter contract to maximize his mobility, as is the preference of many modern stars and Klutch clients.

Instead, Davis chose the longest possible contract, albeit with an opt-out after four years. If Davis had set up his deal to become a free agent in 2022, he could have re-signed to receive a starting salary worth 35% of the team's salary cap.

In truth, the differences between his current contract and that hypothetical deal are only a few million dollars — and for Davis, security with a title contender clearly was worth a few million.

Davis will make more than $32.7 million this season, more than $35 million next season and nearly $38 million in 2022-23. The fourth year of the contract is worth about $40 million, and the fifth year would be worth more than $43 million.

Davis excelled throughout his first season with the Lakers, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. Along with hitting 50% of his shots and a career-high 84.6% of his free throws, Davis was a dominant presence in the paint and on the wing throughout the year while the Lakers played the Western Conference's stingiest defense.

Davis finished second to Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA's defensive player of the year voting.

Davis was even better in the playoff bubble, averaging 27.7 points 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. He hit 57% of his shots and 38% of his 3-pointers, including a remarkable game-winning 3 at the buzzer in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against Denver.

Although the Lakers' massive fan base couldn't attend their latest championship run, Davis is already cementing a spot among the franchise's greatest big men, a proud lineage stretching from George Mikan and Wilt Chamberlain through Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Pau Gasol.

Davis spent his first seven NBA seasons as the centerpiece of the Pelicans, but he could only lead them to two playoff appearances, and he requested a trade in February 2019. The players traded from Los Angeles to New Orleans for Davis included Brandon Ingram, who got a five-year, $158 million deal from the Pelicans last month, and playmaker Lonzo Ball.

No. 8 BYU to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina; replaces Liberty

No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers' original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues.

Liberty said Thursday it has paused all team activities and will not play another regular-season game, but does intend to prepare for a bowl game.

The Cougars (9-0) have been looking to add another game to improve their case for a major bowl bid. Meanwhile, the Chanticleers (9-0) have ESPN's "College GameDay" coming to Conway, South Carolina.

BYU at Coastal Carolina will start at 5:30 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU.

"It's good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point in the season," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement.

Discussions between BYU and Coastal Carolina began earlier in the week when it became apparent that Liberty might not be able to play because of COVID-19 cases on the team.

The Chanticleers have already earned a spot in the Sun Belt championship game, which will be played Dec. 19, but could still be in play to earn a spot in the major bowl game as College Football Playoff selection committee's highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion.

Coastal Carolina also has one more conference game on Dec. 12 at Troy.

Independent BYU is not eligible for that spot and is ranked No. 13 by the committee. The Cougars will likely need to move up at least a spot or two to have a chance for a New Year's six bowl bid and the $4 million payday that comes with it.

The Cougars have one more game scheduled at San Diego State on Dec. 12.

Day: No. 3 Ohio St will be 'shorthanded' for Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio | No. 3 Ohio State will be "a little shorthanded" because of a COVID-19 outbreak but continues to practice ahead of its scheduled game at Michigan State, coach Ryan Day said Thursday.

So far, so good, this week for Ohio State, which voluntarily canceled its game at Illinois last week because of a spike in positive tests among its 170 players and staff in Columbus.

There were no details on which players might be missing for Saturday's game in East Lansing — the program will issue a list of unavailable players Friday — but Day will for sure be staying at home after a positive test last week.

"It's been a tough, tough week," Day said on his weekly radio show, the only media interview of the week for him. "It's certainly been a frustrating week. But I'm resting comfortably."

Day will be convalescing at home Saturday, watching the game on TV like everybody else.

"It will probably be the hardest three hours of my life," he said.

Players and staff will be tested at about 8 p.m. Friday before getting on the plane for a game Ohio State (4-0) must get in to log the minimum of six needed to be eligible for a Big Ten title.

That means the Buckeyes also must play next week's regular-season finale against Michigan, which because of positive tests had to suspend football activities and scrap this week's game against Maryland.

While the Big Ten requires a minimum of six games for title eligibility, there is no such threshold for the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is No. 4 in that ranking this week.

Day said the toughest part for everybody in the program has been all the stopping and starting.

"I just think the emotional toll it takes," he said. "To say just 'It's OK, we're just going to get over it' isn't fair. We've had to just continually get over the disappointments, these stops, these starts.

"To go win a football game at any level, but certainly in college football and at Ohio State, you have to get yourself emotionally ready to play any game. And when those games are taken away, it's hard to create that momentum again."

Standing in for Day on Saturday will be defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who has been on the staff since 2014. The 68-year-old assistant talked about the challenges of coaching and cajoling players virtually much of the time these days.

"The Zoom is tough," Johnson said. "You can give information, but you can't give a feel of the passion of the information. You want to see guys' eyes and how they react. It's tough to do that when you're showing videotape and talking to the guys (on Zoom). Sometimes I think I'm talking to myself."