Kansas Statehouse Security

A Capitol Police vehicle with the Kansas Highway Patrol sits parked outside the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol uses a tactic dubbed the "Kansas two step" to search vehicles — often from other states — when there is often no legitimate cause for the search, according to a lawsuit being heard this week in federal court.

Shawna Maloney of Colorado recalled her fear after troopers used the tactic to search her family's RV as they were on a cross-country vacation in March 2018. The predawn search on Interstate 70 turned up nothing illegal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.