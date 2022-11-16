Meat Producers-Wage Fixing

Ground Beef is on display in a market on July 12 in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow, violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

