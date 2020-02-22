COLUMBIA, Mo. — Shooting a single-leg shot isn’t the only kind of shot Lathrop senior Josie Wright has taken this winter for the Lathrop Mules.
After winning the District 2 142-pound title on Feb. 8, Wright competed in a girls basketball game against Hamilton just four days later. Shortly after that, Wright made the trip to Columbia, Missouri, where she took second place. Lathrop coach Rick Mudd is proud of how a newcomer, let alone a basketball player, walked into his wrestling room and accomplished this.
“She’s a competitor,” Mudd said. “She’s a heck of a basketball player, too. Gotta give props to our girls basketball coach for sharing her with me.”
Wright practiced basketball from 4 to 6 p.m. and then worked wrestling with Mudd from 6 to 7:30 p.m, all while doing student council and cheer leading.
“She’s a dedicated kid,” Mudd said. “She’s just a great kid. She’s an athlete. With the little time we had, we spent a lot of time working on basic stuff and doing what she could do well. We tried perfect that, and it worked pretty well for her.”
Wright did all of this with just 12 real days of wrestling practice under her belt, a feat that was inspired by her older brother, Justin, who won state at 195 in Class 1 last season.
“Well basketball is my primary,” Wright said. “Wrestling has been in my family for a really long time. Justin’s senior year was last year, and I had it in my head before that maybe I can try wrestling and stuff like that. After Justin’s senior year being over and how he finished, I was like, ‘Well I guess I’ll go out and try it so that wrestling isn’t over in our family. We can keep it going for a couple more years.’”
With Wright’s sudden success, she is confident that Mules wrestling will see many more girls join the program.
“I definitely have a lot more girls that are saying they want to come out for wrestling now after watching how our wrestling has improved over the last year,” Wright said. “It’s picking up in Lathrop, and I know there’s gonna be more girls that are gonna go out next year.”
Wright will return as a senior next year, a flagship leader for the program that is only one year older than her wrestling career itself.