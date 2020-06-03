Gilbert Corrales

Gilbert Corrales Sr., 82, St. Joseph, formerly of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

John Francis Cortez

John Francis Cortez 85, of Saint Joseph, passed away June 2, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

Kay Kordes

GALLATIN, Mo. - Kay Kordes, age 81, of Gallatin, passed away Tuesday morning, June 2nd, 2020 at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Jeanie Newton

Jeanie Newton, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Emilie O. Robinson-Burton

Emilie O. Robinson-Burton 92, of Saint Joseph, passed away June 1, 2020; Family funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

David E. Tague

CAMERON, Mo. - David E. Tague, age 75, of Cameron, passed away Monday afternoon, June 1st, 2020 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com