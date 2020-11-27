Baltimore (6-4) at Pittsburgh (10-0)

With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.

The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus . Jackson tested positive this week and will not play against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers next Tuesday night, a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and postponed to Sunday before the NFL moved the game again.

Tennessee (7-3) at Indianapolis (7-3)

Both of these AFC South leaders won in overtime with comebacks last week. The Colts already won at Tennessee this month.

Tennessee has its best record after 10 games since going 10-0 in 2008.

Chicago (5-5) at Green Bay (7-3)

Neither side comes into this renewal of the league’s longest rivalry playing their best. Chicago has dropped four in a row as its offense has disappeared. Green Bay is 3-3 after a 4-0 start.

The Packers have won their past four home matchups with the Bears.

New York Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati (2-7-1)

A huge break for the Giants, who actually are playing the best among the dregs of the NFC East. They won’t have to face rookie sensation Joe Burrow after the QB tore knee ligaments in a loss at Washington.

Cleveland (7-3) at Jacksonville (1-9)

The Browns have had some COVID-19 issues and will be without their best player, edge rusher Myles Garrett. Cleveland has built its record by beating whoever it should, and certainly the Jaguars, losers of nine in a row, fit that category.

Miami (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (0-10)

Had the Dolphins not stumbled in Denver, this could be considered a trap game. Instead, look for a determined bunch from Miami, which figures to shut down the inept Jets.

L.A. Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3)

No major QB decisions ahead for these teams. Buffalo took Josh Allen four spots after Darnold went in 2018 and has no reason to regret it. The Chargers grabbed Justin Herbert with the sixth spot and are thrilled with him.

The Chargers finally overcame their late folds in beating the Jets last week..

Arizona (6-4) at New England (4-6)

It’s been stunning to see the Patriots flop against mediocre or worse teams, with losses to injury-wrecked San Francisco, inconsistent Denver, and awful Houston last week. Arizona is right in the playoff mix in the NFC West.

San Francisco (4-6) at L.A. Rams (7-3)

At least the 49ers had a week off to get somewhat healthier, but this is a shell of the conference championship squad. Its reward upon returning is perhaps the NFC’s most balanced squad.

The Rams don’t particularly run the ball well, but their dynamic passing attack makes up for that..

New Orleans (8-2) at Denver (4-6)

As Taysom Hill stepped in so admirably for the sidelined Drew Brees, the Saints seized the top spot in the NFC. It’s Hill’s show for now.

Las Vegas (6-4) at Atlanta (3-7)

Lack of defense could be decisive here. The Raiders have 11 sacks in the first 10 games, ranking 31st. They allowed the Chiefs to score touchdowns on two drives of at least 90 yards last week.

Carolina (4-7) at Minnesota (4-6)

The Vikings truly blew an opportunity by losing at home to Dallas and are 1-4 at home. The Panthers had their first shutout in 82 games in beating Detroit.