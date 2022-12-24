Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in November in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX | A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.

In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election. Lake will appeal the ruling, she said in a statement.

