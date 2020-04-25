There’s one major component that stood out to Lafayette High School senior Kolten Griffin when he committed to play basketball and further his education at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

“Honestly it’s not the basketball part, it’s the type of community and people that they have there, the type of school that it is. When I went down there the few times that I did, I just felt right at home and I just love the type of people that they have and they’re all high character,” Griffin said.

Griffin announced his commitment to join the Warriors’ basketball program on Twitter back in late March, and since then he’s been training on his own as he gears up for the next level.

“I’m just working out, staying in shape, getting my ball handling skills better. I just want to be able to bring my skill set, but have it more developed for the Warriors to help us,” Griffin said.

Lafayette High School head coach Kevin Bristol provided a push in the right direction when it came time for Griffin to make a decision.

“When you’re picking a school, basketball is not always the top thing, and just having him think about what he wants out of a school, and where he sees himself in the next couple years and mixing all that together,” Bristol said.

“Having his advice from a person that’s been in that position, it helped me a lot,” Griffin said. “Having him be in the position and him knowing basketball and just more stuff outside of basketball, it was really helpful to have him. He was there for me a lot.”

In the 2019-2020 season, the Fighting Irish guard helped guide the team to its deepest run in the postseason since 2016.

Griffin finished the season averaging 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Bristol attested to the athleticism Griffin showcases on the court.

“He can score from many levels,” Bristol said. “In high school, we needed him more back to the basket but throughout his years, he’s able to shoot from deep and he’s able to put the ball on the ground so in that aspect, I like to see him promote that more on the next level.”

When the former East Buchanan Bulldog made the jump to St. Joseph to attend high school for two years, it worked out to be a smooth transition.

“Moving from East Buch to Lafayette, it was a lot bigger at Lafayette. Whenever I got there, the people there just accepted me and they helped me grow into a better person and young man,” Griffin.

And now, it’s those same people who welcomed him with open arms, that Griffin is going to miss most.

Griffin added, “I’ll miss the community aspect of it. Northside is kind of like a big family. I’m just going to miss that, all the people that I’ve connected with.”

He isn’t waving goodbye to all of his Fighting Irish friends completely, however.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference welcomes two Lafayette basketball graduates in the fall: Griffin and soon-to-be Mount Marty College Lancer TJ Alexander.

“I’ll see him again so that’ll be fun,” Alexander said. “It’ll be fun playing against each other, I know we’ll be talking crap to each other.”

“That’s like my best friend so just to see him and be in the same conference with him, it’s going to be real fun for the next four years,” Griffin said.

Bristol even plans to make the trek to watch the two compete on the same court again.

“They’ve always been two driven kids and they’ve always had the goal of playing college basketball. So you always knew it wasn’t if, it was always just a when,” Bristol said. “I know that being around them for the past two years that what they showed on the court and what Lafayette needed them to do, they’re able to do a lot more.”

Griffin plans to major in sports marketing with plans to minor in journalism.