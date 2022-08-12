It’s been roughly five years since Lafayette made a district championship game, but with a new coach at the helm, there’s new energy in the locker room.
“He’s a great addition, great pick up for us honestly. He always brings energy and everybody really feeds off. If he’s having a bad day, we’re having a bad day,” said Lafayette senior Eli Smith.
Lafayette’s instability at the head coach position over the last four seasons has opened the door for new coach Scott Finley to establish a culture within a program. When asked about his reason for wanting to take the job with the Fighting Irish, he says that he was familiar with the school during his times coming to St. Joseph as a kid when he was visiting family.
“When I became an education major, this was really the school that I thought of that I really wanted to come to,” said Finley. “I like St. Joe, I always loved playing here as a kid even though it was on the other side. The minute that there was an opportunity here, I was very excited.”
Finley comes to Lafayette having spent the last four seasons coaching Carrollton High School. Last season, the Trojans went 0-9 and allowed 43 PPG. The days of coaching Carrollton are now behind Finley. In his new chapter, he’s instilling the attitude that hard work will accelerate a program that hasn’t seen the high school football promised land in quite some time.
“Work is awesome, work is fun,” said Finley. “You get to succeed, you get to be challenged. That’s really what I talk to these guys about all the time. It’s hard, football is tough, it’s gonna hurt, but it’s fun and that’s why we’re here.”
Carrying with him his emphasis on hard work and wearing his constant high energy on his sleeve, Finley inherits a group of seniors ready to lead. He also leads a group that is inherently young for his first season. Football seasons are long and can be tiring for athletes juggling school and work on top of it. In order for the Fighting Irish to get to where they want to be and reach their ceiling, he says they have to “stay together.”
“In every season, there’s peaks and valleys. With us being young, we’re gonna have to learn when you get into one of those rough days, you gotta power through that. That’s a hard lesson to learn in life and so that’s one that we’ve talked about a lot in the coaches office,” said Finley.
Lafayette will get the opportunity to show they’re the top team in the city when they take part in the City Jamboree at Missouri Western State University on Aug. 19. Following the jamboree, they’ll take the field against the Center Yellowjackets on Aug. 26.
